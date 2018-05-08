Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won't Derail JPMorgan's China Plans

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon signaled that he’s hopeful mounting trade tensions won’t derail the U.S. bank’s plans to create a wholly owned securities venture in China.

Speaking in a Bloomberg Television interview in Beijing on Tuesday, Dimon reiterated that JPMorgan still plans to achieve 100 percent ownership of a Chinese brokerage operation. Asked about progress toward setting up such a venture, he said JPMorgan is “in the process.”

Dimon, 62, said he hopes there won’t be a trade war between the U.S. and China and “hopefully it doesn’t affect JPMorgan.” He signaled optimism that the countries will make progress on their trade talks. “There’s no reason it can’t be bridged,” Dimon said.

Read Jamie Dimon’s comments on how U.S. yields may hit 4 percent

JPMorgan decided more than a year ago to exit a minority-owned Chinese investment-banking joint venture. Since then, China has pledged to allow foreign firms to own majority stakes in securities ventures as part of President Xi Jinping’s efforts to open the country’s financial markets.