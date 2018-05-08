China Merchants Bank Is Accused of Racial Discrimination in Suit

China Merchants Bank Co. was accused of discriminating against African-Americans in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a former executive who claims she was fired for blowing the whistle on its conduct.

The Shenzhen, China-based firm’s former head of U.S. corporate banking, Xin Wang, said that she was dismissed after more than eight years for making complaints about discriminatory conduct toward the black community, according to a lawsuit filed in New York federal court on Tuesday

Wang says she first brought the issue to the attention of management in April 2017 when Morgan Stanley sought more than $26 million in financing from the bank for a $105 million syndicated real estate loan to finance a project in Harlem. The bank approved only $10 million, based on an opinion by its head of risk management that the project’s deficiencies include the neighborhood in which it was located -- "where the African population is more concentrated," according to the suit.

"While there is no place in society for racist stereotypes and discrimination, this is particularly the case for financial institutions that hold access to capital, growth and development," David E. Gottlieb, an attorney for Wang, said in a statement. "China Merchants Bank’s blatant discrimination and then retaliation against Ms. Wang when she raised complaints about this conduct is simply reprehensible.”

Representatives of China Merchants Bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.