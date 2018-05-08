China April Exports Climb, Imports Jump on Solid Global Demand

China’s overseas shipments exceeded estimates while imports surged, as the global economy continued to support demand.

Exports rose 12.9 percent in April in dollar terms, the customs administration said Tuesday. Imports surged 21.5 percent, leaving a trade surplus of $28.8 billion.

The world’s largest exporter continues to benefit from robust global demand even as trade tensions with the U.S. persist. The U.S. asked China to cut the trade deficit by at least $200 billion by 2020 and Beijing urged Washington to end its investigation of Chinese intellectual property practices.

President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs on some $150 billion of imports from China still loom, and duties could be imposed after a public comment period ends May 22. That would escalate tensions as Beijing vowed to follow suit with levies aimed at U.S. goods including soybeans and aircraft.

“We don’t expect all core differences in the U.S.-China trade relationship to be resolved,” Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS Group AG in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent report. “Lingering trade tension and uncertainty will likely negatively affect China’s export orders and related business investment.”

