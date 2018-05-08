Breaking Into the Top 10

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s largest acquisition would catapult the company into the top 10 within the global pharmaceutical industry. Its agreed $62 billion takeover of much larger Shire Plc would push combined revenue above $31 billion as the Japanese firm seeks growth in new markets amid patent expirations and drug pricing pressures at home. Takeda also would get increased exposure to the U.S., the world’s biggest pharmaceutical market and where Shire generates most of its revenue.