Billionaire Frere to Sell Entire $700 Million Burberry Stake

Billionaire Albert Frere plans to sell his 520 million-pound ($705 million) stake in Burberry Group Plc a little more than a year after disclosing an initial investment in the trench-coat maker.

Frere’s Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is offering 27.6 million shares in a private placement via Goldman Sachs International, according to a statement Tuesday. The firm said proceeds from the sale of the stake, equal to 6.6 percent of the London-based luxury company, will help it make new investments.

“This transaction would represent the disposal of GBL’s entire stake in Burberry and be part of the implementation of the group’s portfolio rotation strategy,” Groupe Bruxelles Lambert said.

Burberry’s shares have climbed 11 percent in the past month, after Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti tapped former Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci as its creative director in March. Tisci succeeds Christopher Bailey, who is preparing to leave after 17 years, with the new CEO pushing the company in an upmarket direction.

GBL’s stake in Burberry is its largest holding in a company in which it doesn’t have a representative on the board.

Frere, a longtime business associate of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, disclosed a 3 percent stake in Burberry in February 2017. The investor increased his holding to 6 percent in November. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert holds investments in a range of companies, including Adidas AG and Pernod Ricard SA.

Burberry shares rose 0.5 percent Tuesday before the announcement.