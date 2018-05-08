The gridlocked streets of Manila have become the latest battleground for Grab, despite the fact that it controls more than 90 percent of the ride-hailing market in the Philippines. With just 35,000 vehicles on its app to service as many as 600,000 requests a day, Grab has struggled to keep up with demand in areas like Manila, where an estimated 19 percent of commuters use ride-hailing, nearly double the average in other Southeast Asian capitals, according to Boston Consulting Group Inc. The challenge has created an opening for startups like Hype Transport Systems Inc. and Ipara Technologies and Solutions Inc., both of which plan to start services this month.