WTI Oil Rises Above $70 a Barrel on U.S.-Iran Sanctions

Crude futures in New York topped $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as traders brace for a re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran that risks disrupting exports from OPEC’s third-largest producer. Oil has rallied 16 percent so far this year as OPEC and allied producers crimp a global glut and geopolitical risks multiply in the Mideast region that’s home to almost half the world’s crude.