Trump Warns West Virginia Republicans to Avoid Alabama-Like Loss

President Donald Trump asked Republicans in West Virginia not to vote for Donald Blankenship -- a coal executive who served prison time for a safety violation that killed 29 miners -- in that state’s primary election Tuesday.

And Trump has one big reason not to: Roy Moore, the defeated GOP Senate hopeful in Alabama who lost a seat he was favored to win after reports that he’d made inappropriate advances toward teen-aged girls.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” Trump said in a Twitter post. “Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!”

In the three-way West Virginia primary, some Republicans are concerned that a victory by Blankenship would mean a winnable seat becomes nearly impossible to defend -- repeating the results in the Alabama senate race in which Moore won the primary but lost the general election. Blankenship is facing Representative Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to gain the party’s nomination to run against incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin.

Republicans, who control both houses of Congress as well as the White House, are looking to break with election history dictating that the party of the president typically loses seats in mid-term elections.

Blankenship is running a scorched-earth campaign, attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. On a West Virginia radio show, he suggested that McConnell faces a conflict of interest because he’s married to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan to Chinese parents. He called Chao’s father a “wealthy China person.” He followed the comments with an ad saying: “Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people.”