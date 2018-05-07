Saudi Arabia to Supply Sudan With Oil Amid Fuel Crisis

Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide oil to Sudan for the next five years to fill Sudan’s fuel consumption gap, as the country needs 1.8m tons of fuel each year, Sudan’s Oil Minister Abdul Rahman Osman says to reporters after meeting with Sudan President Umar Al-Bashir.

Osman says agreement talks with Saudi Arabia will be completed within the coming days, and that the deal will be guaranteed on credit by Saudi Arabia’s development bank.

Sudan has been suffering from an acute fuel crisis since the beginning of last April, with long lines for oil appearing in the capital Khartoum and other states. The country is also facing economic problems including a shortage of hard currency since the beginning of 2018, which has led to sporadic protests.