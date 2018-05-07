Romania Resumes Rate Hikes to Curb EU's Fastest Inflation

Romania raised interest rates after a pause last month as it battles the European Union’s fastest inflation.

The central bank increased benchmark borrowing costs to 2.5 percent from 2.25 percent on Monday, matching expectations of a majority of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It’s the third increase in 2018 as the bank seeks to tame the steepest surge in consumer prices in five years. Governor Mugur Isarescu will speak at 3 p.m. in Bucharest.

“With inflation inching higher, the central bank can’t afford the credibility cost of doing nothing,” said Ciprian Dascalu, a Bucharest-based economist at ING Bank NV. “This hike might be followed by a long data-dependent pause.”

The EU’s second-poorest nation is enjoying a consumer-led boom that’s prompting the National Bank of Romania to join its counterpart in the Czech Republic in raising rates. Others, such as Poland, pledge to refrain for now, particularly as economic activity slows in the euro area, the biggest trading partner for Europe’s ex-communist east. Isarescu has said Romania has adopted a “gradual approach” aimed at preventing sharp gains in the leu.

The currency gained 0.1 percent against the euro after the decision, bringing this year’s advance to 0.3 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Consumer-price growth reached 5 percent from a year earlier in March, significantly exceeding the upper end of the central bank’s 1.5 percent-3.5 percent target range. Gross domestic product -- fueled by tax cuts and state wage hikes -- may expand 4.5 percent in 2018, according to the latest forecast from the European Commission, which sees inflation of 4.2 percent.

