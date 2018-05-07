Point72 Creates Scholarship for Minority Interns at Its Academy

Steve Cohen’s hedge fund plans to offer scholarships for Point72 Academy summer interns with black, Latino or Native American heritage.

The scholarship will give undergraduate interns $20,000 for educational expenses on top of the pay they receive during the 10-week Academy program, according to Point72 Asset Management spokesman Mark Herr. The goal is to award at least two scholarships a year beginning with applicants for the summer of 2019, and is modeled after a similar offer for women launched for this summer. The academy prepares students to become analysts.