Paris Hilton's Hacker Sentenced to Almost Five Years in Prison

A woman who hacked into the online accounts of celebrity Paris Hilton and stole her credit-card information as well as nude photographs of the hotel heiress was given 57 months in federal prison.

Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles. She had pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Bkhchadzhyan used Hilton’s credit card information to make a reservation at a 2015 New Year’s Eve party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and, with her friends, charged $40,000 in one night. She also used Hilton’s email accounts to request $80,000 in transfers from Hilton’s assistant, and she hacked into Hilton’s iCloud account and stole nude photos among other personal information.

Separately, Bkhchadzhyan used the personal information of another victim to get a credit card on which she charged $81,000 and tried to buy a $50,000 Rolex watch and a $44,000 Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond jewelry set. She had to halt her fraud during a 10-month jail sentence for second degree burglary in 2016 and resumed immediately after she was released, according to prosecutors.