Opioid Judge Demands Review of Litigation-Funding Deals

The judge overseeing more than 600 lawsuits targeting opioid makers is demanding local governments’ lawyers turn over information about any litigation-funding agreements and provide assurance that lenders won’t gain control over legal strategy or settlements.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland issued the order Monday saying he wants to ensure the agreements don’t create conflicts of interest by affecting plaintiffs lawyers’ judgments in pursuing cases against opioid makers, such as Purdue Pharma LLP and Johnson & Johnson, and distributors such as McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

It would be improper for such financing agreements to give lenders “any control over litigation strategy or settlement decisions,’’ Polster said in the order.

At least two litigation-funding firms have ties to lawyers driving the opioid litigation.

Perry Weitz is chairman of Counsel Financial Services, a litigation funder, and the co-founding member of Weitz & Luxenberg, one of the nation’s largest mass tort firms. Ellen Relkin, an attorney at the firm, is a member of the opioid litigation’s executive committee.

Counsel Financial has “provided over $1.5 billion in working capital credit lines and other innovative financial products to the plaintiff’s bar since 2000,” according to its website.

Drugmakers Said to Balk Now at Multibillion-Dollar Opioid Accord

Christopher Seeger, a founding partner of Seeger Weiss, is a member of the plaintiffs’ executive committee in the opioid litigation. Until May 2016 he was a director of Esquire Financial Holdings, the parent of litigation funder Esquire Bank, he said in a legal filing in another case.

Calls or emails to Weitz, Seeger, Counsel Financial and Esquire Bank weren’t immediately returned. Wisconsin last month mandated that litigants disclose Information about the identity of lawsuit funders, and it is possible the names of the firms may become public in the opioid litigation.

Andrew Wheatley, a spokesman for J&J, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Kristin Chasen, a McKesson spokeswoman, declined to comment. Robert Josephson, a Purdue spokesman, said he couldn’t immediately comment.

Polster-ordered settlement talks between pharma companies and local governments continue while both sides prepare for the first trial next year. State attorneys general also are holding separate settlement negotiations.

Litigation Funding on Rise in Big Cases, Panel Says

Hard-hit states including Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia have accused drugmakers and distributors of understating the risks of prescription opioids, overstating their benefits, and failing to halt suspiciously large shipments to pharmacies. They’re seeking to recoup the costs of dealing with the nationwide epidemic.

In his order Monday, Polster said he won’t allow the defendants to delve into the details of the litigation funding absent extraordinary circumstances.” He wants to know details of any lending arrangements, and he requested sworn statements from the lawyers and lenders that there won’t be any conflicts of interest and that the lenders won’t have control over strategy, advocacy or settlement decisions.

He set no deadline for compliance with his order.

J&J has previously questioned the use of third-party funding in mass tort cases, such as lawsuits from women who complained vaginal-mesh inserts damaged their organs and left them in pain.

J&J accused litigation-funding firms in 2015 of using telephone solicitors to encourage women to get mesh-removal surgeries, whether the devices were causing them pain or not, so they could sue the device maker. Some women said the phone callers encouraged them to lie about whether they’d already had surgery so they could demand a settlement. Still, the complaints didn’t stall the litigation. J&J has lost at least six jury awards totaling more than $90 million over the mesh inserts since 2014 and settled others.

The case is In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, 17-md-2804, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio (Cleveland).