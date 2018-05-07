Nigerian President Buhari to Travel to Meet Doctors in U.K.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the U.K. on Tuesday to meet doctors, raising questions about the 75-year-old’s health as he seeks re-election in February.

Buhari, who plans to run for a second four-year term as leader of Africa’s biggest oil producer, spent more than five months in the U.K. last year for treatment of an undisclosed illness. He saw his doctor last week on a stopover in London while returning to Nigeria from a meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington, according to a statement from his office late Monday.

“The doctor requested the president to return for a meeting, which he agreed to do,” the presidency said. Buhari will be back in Nigeria on May 12, it said.

While he was in the U.K. last year between January and March, and again from May to August, some critics told him to stand down if he wasn’t fit enough to hold office. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took over Buhari’s duties each time.

Nigeria’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, said in an interview last month that Buhari was “ very strong and well.”