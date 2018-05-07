Musk Buys $9.85 Million in Tesla Shares After Taunting Shorts

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk is putting some money where his trash-talking mouth is.

The chief executive officer bought about $9.85 million worth of Tesla shares on Monday, his biggest purchase since March 2017, according to a regulatory filing. Musk, 46, already was Tesla’s largest shareholder, with his stake now approaching 20 percent.

The purchase comes just days after Musk taunted investors betting against Tesla in a series of tweets about his combative earnings call last week. “The sheer magnitude of short carnage will be unreal,” Musk wrote in one of his posts Friday. “If you’re short, I suggest tiptoeing quietly to the exit …”

— With assistance by Brandon Kochkodin