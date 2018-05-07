More Pain Ahead for U.S. Drivers?

Oil’s surge above $70 a barrel in New York on concern the U.S. will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal is likely to mean a bigger bite when drivers fill their cars. U.S. gasoline prices, already near the highest level since November 2014, are likely to push even closer to the $3 a gallon mark as the futures market rally filters through to the retail level. "Killing the deal may inflict more pain on motorists, as it may lead to sanctions placed on Iran and their oil production, which would likely push oil prices higher," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Monday in a note.