Hertz’s Recovery Bid Still Needs Work

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is still in the repair shop.

After a year on the job, Chief Executive Officer Kathy Marinello reduced Hertz’s first-quarter loss slightly to $1.58 a share, but the result was still about 30 cents worse than analysts’ average estimate. The shares tumbled as much as 11 percent after the close Monday.

“We still have work to do, reflecting the significant opportunities in front of us, as we position our business for sustainable, long-term growth,” Marinello said in a statement. The company cited signs of progress, such as lower vehicle-depreciation costs and increased revenue and pricing per mile.

Total revenue increased 7.7 percent to $2.06 billion for the quarter, while Hertz’s net loss narrowed to $202 million from $223 million a year earlier. Pricing at the rental counter increased about 3 percent.

Spending on fleet-management and information-technology systems contributed to the profit miss, said Hamzah Mazari, a Macquarie Capital analyst. Marinello isn’t giving guidance, so analysts can’t estimate the cost of the turnaround plan, he said.

“We think they are spending $300 million this year, so they are investing quite a bit,” Mazari said by phone. “The Street doesn’t know how to measure the investment spending.”