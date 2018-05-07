Ferrari Theme-Park Builder Gets Bigger With $1 Billion Purchase

Aldar Properties PJSC agreed to buy 3.7 billion dirhams ($1 billion) of real estate assets in Abu Dhabi as property values in the emirate continue to fall.

State-controlled Tourism Development & Investment Co. is selling a portfolio of assets including Cranleigh School Abu Dhabi, Westin Golf & Spa and the Eastern Mangroves Complex, Aldar said in a statement. The acquisition includes 14 properties in operation as well as land and projects under development on Saadiyat Island, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

The purchase is the latest sign of consolidation in the United Arab Emirates’ real estate sector amid an oversupply of homes. Emaar Properties, the Dubai-based developer of the world’s tallest tower, and Aldar in March agreed on a partnership to develop 30 billion dirhams of real estate projects in the U.A.E. and abroad.

“Acquiring assets on Saadiyat Island presents Aldar with an unprecedented opportunity to add significant value to its portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Talal Al Dhiyebi said in the statement. The deal will add about 120 million dirhams a year to the net operating income of Aldar’s asset management unit once completed at the end of June.

Shares of Aldar, Abu Dhabi’s largest developer and the builder of a Ferrari theme park, gained 1 percent to 2.11 dirhams at 10:38 a.m. in Abu Dhabi, extending its three-day increase to 2.9 percent.