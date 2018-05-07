Euro-Area Countries Finally Set to Be Deficit Compliant: Chart

All the countries in the euro area are set to meet the currency bloc’s annual deficit target of less than 3 percent of GDP this year -- a feat that has never been achieved since the start of Economic and Monetary Union in 1999. Eight members of the currency bloc are even projected to show budget surpluses for 2018, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in presenting the European Commission’s latest economic forecasts.

— With assistance by Viktoria Dendrinou