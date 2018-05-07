Branson-Backed Virgin Money Says CYBG Made Takeover Proposal

Virgin Money Holdings UK Plc, the challenger bank backed by billionaire Richard Branson, said it received a preliminary offer from CYBG Plc that would value the lender at 1.6 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).

Virgin Money’s board is still reviewing the proposed deal, in which investors would receive 1.13 shares of CYBG for each Virgin Money share they own, the Newcastle upon Tyne-based bank said Monday in a statement. At each bank’s closing price Monday that would value Virgin Money shares at 359 pence, a 15 percent premium.

“Shareholders are advised to take no action in relation to this proposal,” Virgin Money said in the statement, which it said it released without the consent of CYBG. “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made.”

The company, which bought nationalized Northern Rock Plc in 2011 from the British government, is among a group of so-called British challenger banks. Virgin Money has been slow to grow its checking-accounts business. As of March 31, the lender had gathered 31 billion pounds in deposits.