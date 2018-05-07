Asia Stocks Set to Gain; Dollar Rises as Oil Dips: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are poised for a stronger start on Tuesday after a spate of mergers and acquisitions lifted U.S. equities. The dollar climbed to the strongest level this year and crude pared gains above $70 a barrel.

Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea were higher. Tech shares were the best performers in the U.S., lifting the S&P 500 Index. Oil, which reached its highest since November 2014 on speculation the U.S. would pull out of the Iran nuclear accord, erased the advance as President Donald Trump said he would announce a decision Tuesday. Yields on 10-year Treasuries hovered around 2.95 percent.

Investors are weighing the potential impact on markets of the U.S. exiting the Iran nuclear deal as well as its effect on relations with key allies including Germany, France and the U.K. who oppose the withdrawal. Geopolitical jitters -- along with the start of the summer driving season and positive jobs data -- had helped push oil above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014.

JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Samantha Azzarello discusses investment strategy. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, investors continued to closely follow emerging-market assets after many extended their losses last week. Developing-nation stocks edged higher and currencies were weaker. While Turkey’s lira and its equities retreated. Argentina’s peso seemed to stabilize following a tumultuous week of unscheduled central bank interest-rate increases.

Some key events coming up this week:

Chinese trade data is due Tuesday.

It’s also the Australian annual budget Tuesday.

Malaysia holds a general election Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

There’s a Bank of England policy decision on Thursday.

U.S. inflation data for April is due the same day.

Trump’s Iran-deal deadline is this week.

Some of the company earnings due include Walt Disney, Petrobras, Marriott, Toyota, Ambev and Deutsche Telekom.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were up 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 percent as of the close of trading in New York.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.2 percent, the first advance in a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 percent to the highest in more than four months.

The euro decreased 0.3 percent to $1.1925, the weakest since December.

The British pound gained 0.2 percent to $1.3559, the first advance in almost two weeks.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 percent to 109.04 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.95 percent.

Commodities