OCBC Profit Climbs on Lending Income, Lower Loan Allowances

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank, said profit rose in the first quarter thanks to lower loan provisions and expanding income from lending and wealth management.

Net income increased 29 percent from a year earlier to S$1.11 billion ($832 million) in the three months ended March, the Singapore-based bank said Monday. The bad-loan ratio improved from the previous quarter and OCBC’s loan portfolio is “sound,” Chief Executive Officer Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

OCBC joins peers DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. in posting earnings that benefited from rising interest income and an improved credit environment. The three banks’ growing wealth management operations have provided a new revenue stream to complement lending.

“The group’s income growth was broad-based, loan growth was sustained, assets under management growth continued and allowances were much lower,” Tsien said, adding that the bank’s Hong Kong, Malaysian and Indonesian units also reported higher earnings.

OCBC’s profit was in line with the S$1.12 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of four analysts. Last week, DBS posted a 26 percent increase in net income while UOB’s profit rose 21 percent.

Net interest income climbed 11 percent from a year earlier, reflecting gains in the local interest-rate benchmark. The three-month Singapore interbank offered rate is near a 10-year high reached earlier this year.

Non-interest income rose 8 percent, driven by gains in wealth management and the bank’s insurance unit. OCBC acquired wealth assets in Singapore and Hong Kong from Barclays Plc and National Australia Bank Ltd. in the past two years.

Highlights of results Allowances for loans and other assets shrank 93 percent Net interest margin rose 5 basis points year-on-year to 1.67 percent Wealth management fees climbed 19 percent Return on equity increased to 11.8 percent from 9.6 percent Nonperforming loan ratio rose to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent Operating expenses increased 6 percent Loans grew 10 percent

OCBC’s share price has risen 10 percent this year, outpacing the wider Singapore market.