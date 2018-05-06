Macron Says Russian ‘Propaganda’ in French Politics Has Declined

French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s been “unrelenting” on the issue of Russian interference in the nation’s politics, and Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to have understood.

“We will not let them get away with it,” Macron said in a interview with Le Journal du Dimanche. “It’s with this attitude that one can gain the respect of others. Russian propaganda has reduced in intensity with us.”

Shortly after his May 2017 election, Macron invited Putin to Versailles and during a joint press conference accused Russian media outlets of being responsible for “lying propaganda” during the campaign.

Macron will be visiting Russia May 24-25 for talks with Putin, who will be inaugurated for a fourth term on Monday, and to attend an economic forum. He said he wants a “strategic dialog” with Russia that would tie it to Europe, but “without any naivety.”