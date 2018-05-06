Asian Stocks Set to Advance; Dollar Holds Steady: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are set for a higher open after U.S. stocks rose the most in almost four weeks Friday as the country’s jobless rate hit an 18-year low. The dollar was steady after gaining against most major peers.

Futures were higher in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia after the MSCI Asia Pacific declined for a second consecutive week last week. S&P 500 Index futures gained. Oil futures in New York rose toward $70 a barrel as traders braced for a re-imposition of some U.S. sanctions on Iran. The country’s deputy oil minister warned the insertion of politics into the energy market will hurt producers and consumers alike. Treasuries were little changed.

Geopolitics remain in focus this week with President Donald Trump saying he’ll decide by May 12 whether the U.S. stays in or pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal. Earnings season continues, and on the economic front traders will watch out for an expected acceleration in U.S. consumer prices. Emerging markets will also be closely followed after stocks and currencies extended their losses last week, punctuated by sell-offs from Turkey to Argentina.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

Some key events coming up this week:

Nafta talks resume in Washington Monday. The negotiators are expected to push for a final deal, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said talks could drag on for months.

Chinese trade data due Tuesday

Australian annual budget Tuesday

Google holds its annual I/O developer conference

Malaysia holds a general election Wednesday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday

Bank of England policy decision Thursday

Deadline set by President Trump on whether to stick with with 2015 Iran nuclear accord or pull out and reimpose sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation

Walt Disney, Petrobras, Marriott, Toyota, Ambev, Deutsche Telekom, Sun Life Financial, Nvidia, Brookfield Asset Management, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Panasonic, Banco do Brasil, Nissan, Thomson Reuters, Sysco, Tyson Foods, SoftBank, Siemens and 21st Century Fox are among many companies announcing earnings.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures in Singapore gained 0.6 percent

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6 percent

Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.7 percent

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 closed up 1.3 percent Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.7 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1 percent after rising 0.2 percent Friday.

The Japanese yen was little changed Monday at 109.15 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.95 percent Friday.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 2.76 percent.

Commodities