California Asks Judge to Dismiss U.S. Suit Over Sanctuary Laws

California Asks Judge to Dismiss U.S. Suit Over Sanctuary LawsBy
California asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S. over the state’s immigrant-protection laws.
- The state laws being targeted “are consistent with the federal constitutional and legislative framework governing immigration enforcement” according to a court filing late Friday
- The case is U.S. v. State of California, 2:18-cv-00490, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California (Sacramento).
