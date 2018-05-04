Xerox Says Deal with Icahn Expired, Current Board to Remain

Xerox Corp. said a settlement it had reached with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason to replace the company’s chief executive officer and other board members has expired, leaving the existing board in place.

The agreement would have become effective “upon execution of stipulations discontinuing the Deason litigation with respect to the Xerox defendants,” according to the statement. In the absence of such stipulations, the agreement expired May 3, it said.

The surprise news caps a tumultuous week for the American company of office products, which announced just days ago that a deal struck with Icahn and Deason would see Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Jacobson and other board members resigning from the board. That would have been a major win for the activist investors and would have put into limbo a $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

A New York judge last week temporarily halted the deal with Fujifilm, after Deason filed a suit.