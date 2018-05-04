U.S. Payrolls Climb 164,000 as Jobless Rate Drops to 3.9%

The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in April, after an upwardly revised 135,000 advance the prior month, Labor Department figures showed Friday. The jobless rate -- which held at 4.1 percent for six months -- fell to 3.9 percent, the lowest since December 2000. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings increased 0.1 percent from the prior month and 2.6 percent from a year earlier, both less than projected.