U.S. Jobs, Unresolved Trade Questions, Europe Slowdown: Eco Day

U.S. Jobs, Unresolved Trade Questions, Europe Slowdown: Eco DayBy
Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:
- U.S. payroll figures due today are forecast to show that the economy added 192,000 jobs last month after March’s weakness. Amid the rebound, Bloomberg Economics says all eyes will be on the wage data
- Two days of U.S.-China trade discussions ended in Beijing on Friday with an agreement to keep on talking, and little else
- The Bank of England’s rate-hike cycle is delayed, not derailed, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
- ECB officials intend to spend the six weeks before their next policy meeting assessing why the euro-area economy has slowed. Their job may be complicated by reports Friday hinting there could be more weakness to come
- Meanwhile outgoing ECB vice-President Vitor Constancio has a message for his successors: their job will look very different from his
- Finally, here’s everything you need to know about the economics from the past week
