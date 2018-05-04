Trump Asks Pentagon to Mull Reducing Troops in South Korea

As the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un draws near, each side is laying the groundwork for discussions. We follow the developments here. Time stamps are Seoul:

Trump Said to Consider Cutting U.S. Forces: NYT (9:17 a.m.)

Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for drawing down American troops in South Korea, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified people briefed on the deliberations. Reduced troop levels weren’t intended to be a bargaining chip in Trump’s talks with Kim, the officials said. They acknowledged that a peace treaty between the two Koreas could diminish the need for the 23,500 soldiers currently stationed on the peninsula, the paper reported.

South Korean Presidential Aid Visits U.S. (8.51 a.m.)

Chung Eui-yong Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s top national security adviser, is currently in the United States for discussions on the summit between Trump and Kim, Seoul’s presidential office said Friday.

Kim Said to Allow IAEA Nuclear Inspections (7:49 a.m.)





North Korea has agreed in principle to accept International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of its nuclear facilities with the U.S. to achieve “complete” denuclearization by 2020, South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported, citing unidentified intelligence sources. North Korea and the U.S. were discussing measures to strengthen verification, it said.

Trump-Putin Meeting Not Seen Before Kim Summit (4:01 a.m.)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “very much open” to sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, though there are no known plans for meeting ahead of Trump’s summit with Kim.

Release of Americans Would Be ‘Goodwill’ Sign (3:52 a.m.)

The White House can’t confirm the validity of reports about the release of three Americans detained in North Korea, Sanders said. If North Korea were to release them, the Trump administration would view it as a sign of “goodwill,” she said.