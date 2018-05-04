South Africa Serves Discipline Charges on Ex-Tax Agency Boss

South Africa’s presidency served disciplinary charges on former tax agency head Tom Moyane for alleged misconduct that was in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Kate O’Regan will preside over the disciplinary inquiry, which relates to “alleged leadership and organizational failures,” the presidency said in an emailed statement Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in March as part of a shake-up at the agency. Under-collection of taxes increased under Moyane, and he clashed with former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over plans for a management and systems overhaul at SARS.

The presidency will shortly publish more details on a separate inquiry that will focus on tax-administration issues such as refunds of value-added tax and shortfalls in revenue in the past two financial years, it said.