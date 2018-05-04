Pandora and Spotify Both Surprise Investors

What a difference a week makes. Or just a couple of days if you’re in the music-streaming world.

After Spotify Technology posted disappointing growth figures on Wednesday, triggering the stock’s worst decline since its April listing, Thursday afternoon saw marginalized rival Pandora turn in a surprise of its own. Shares of the online-radio company enjoyed their biggest rally ever after it posted a smaller-than-expected loss last quarter, and showed new services are helping add subscribers.

Shares of Spotify continued to fall Friday, taking the two-day decline to more than 9 percent, while Pandora surged 22 percent over the two sessions.

