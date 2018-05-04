Pace of U.S. Wage Gains Disappoints, Again

Once again, the pace of U.S. wage increases underwhelmed in April. The monthly change in average hourly earnings missed the consensus forecast, rising just 0.1 percent following a downward revision in March, according to Labor Department figures released Friday. The result: The increase from a year earlier was below estimates and has now been stuck at 2.6 percent for three straight months. While the report didn’t indicate fresh upward pressure on wages and inflation, the data will probably still keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in June.