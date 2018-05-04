climate-changed

Oil Companies Ask Judge to Kill NYC's Global Warming Lawsuit

By
Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and ConocoPhillips asked a judge to throw out New York City’s lawsuit seeking to hold them responsible for costs related to the environmental changes caused by their products.

New York, the biggest U.S. city, sued the companies in January, claiming they’re the world’s largest industrial contributors to global warming. The companies said climate change is a global issue that can’t be resolved in litigation.

