Mnuchin's Good Vibes, ECB Wonders Why, Argentina Rates: Eco Day

markets
Mnuchin's Good Vibes, ECB Wonders Why, Argentina Rates: Eco DayBy
Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. and China are having a “very good conversation” as a second day of trade negotiations got under way in Beijing
- Planes, beans and automobiles: the prime targets in an all-out trade war with China, if export data are any indication
- These are the four key questions hanging over U.S. jobs figures due today
- The Bank of England’s rate-hike cycle is merely delayed, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
- ECB officials intend to spend the six weeks before their next policy meeting assessing why the euro-area economy has slowed
- Under pressure. Argentina President Mauricio Macri, who rose to power with bold promises to revamp the economy, is starting to try the patience of global investors. That comes as the central bank boosted rates for the second time in a week
- Oh, and here’s everything you need to know about the economics of foreign exchange in a trade war
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE