It May Not Be Hurricane Season Yet, But Florida to Get a Teaser

Call it a teaser for the storm season to come.

With just four weeks to go before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching a system forecast to pelt Florida with heavy rains and gusty winds on Saturday and bring a chance of rip currents to the state’s Atlantic-facing beaches.

The low-pressure system set to sweep west via the Bahamas has no chance of becoming a named tropical storm in the next two to five days, meteorologists say.