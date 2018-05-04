Europe’s Carbon Challenge

The European Union’s carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion rose by 1.8 percent last year, with Malta and Estonia leading the increase, according to Eurostat. The EU wants to lead the global fight against climate change and aims to reduce pollution by at least 40 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. Last year, CO2 discharges fell in seven out of the 28 EU member states: Finland, Denmark, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, Latvia and Germany, Eurostat said on Friday.