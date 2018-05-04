Zambia Cuts 2017-18 Corn-Output Forecast 34% on Drought

Zambia’s corn production is seen decreasing to 2.39 million metric tons in the 2017-18 season from 3.61 million tons a year earlier, according to Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo.

“The reduction in the total maize production and yields for the 2017-18 season is largely due to the prolonged dry spells that were experienced between November 2017 and January 2018,” Katambo told reporters in Lusaka, the capital.

Farmland under corn fell to 1.39 million hectares from 1.64 million hectares in the previous season. The country held carry-over stocks of 844,244 tons as at May 1 and will have sufficient corn for both human and industrial use in 2018-19, he said.

Wheat output is seen falling by about 40 percent to nearly 114,500 tons, while soybean production could decline to 302,720 tons from 351,416 tons in the last season, Katambo said.