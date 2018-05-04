ConEd's Repair Cost for 2017 Subway Outage Rises to $264 Million

Consolidated Edison Inc. now estimates work stemming from a 2017 power failure that triggered New York City subway delays will cost $264 million, more than 30 percent above the company’s previous projection.

The work ordered by state regulators includes installing equipment to help ensure voltage to signals remains consistent at 390 subway stations, Robert McGee, a spokesman for the New York-based utility owner, said in a phone interview Friday.

The repairs stem from an outage last April that knocked out power to a station at Seventh Ave and 53rd Street, sending commuters into an uproar and triggering a state investigation.