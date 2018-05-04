CBS, Charlie Rose Sued by Three Women Over Sexual Harassment

CBS News and Charlie Rose were sued by three former employees over what they called a "blatant and repeated" campaign of sexual harassment by the former host, who was fired from the network’s "CBS This Morning" last year after complaints of similar behavior.

The three women, all in their mid-20s, who worked with Rose in 2016 and 2017, detail numerous episodes of harassment in a 17-page complaint filed Friday in New York state court. They alleged the former host touched them, made comments about their clothing and boasted about his previous "sexual conquests."

Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing "Chelsea" Wei are among more than two dozen women featured in a Washington Post report Thursday who allege they were sexually harassed by Rose over a period of three decades. Rose told the Post its story was "unfair and inaccurate."

A separate show by Rose was produced and taped at Bloomberg Television headquarters in New York City.

CBS and Rose didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Harris v. CBS News Communications Inc., 154172/2018, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.