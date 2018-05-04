Burundi Says Will Suspend BBC, Voice of America Radio Broadcasts

Burundi said it will suspend the British Broadcasting Corp. and Voice of America’s radio operations for six months, accusing them of not respecting the East African country’s media laws and ethics.

The suspensions will take effect from May 7, Burundi’s media council said Friday in a statement, without giving further details on the alleged infractions. The move comes about two weeks before a referendum on sweeping changes to the constitution that could allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to rule until 2034.