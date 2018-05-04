Buffett Buys More Apple in Big Boost for the iPhone Maker

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has bought another 75 million shares of Apple Inc., CNBC cited Chairman Warren Buffett as saying. That would make Berkshire, which has accumulated Apple stock steadily since 2016, the No. 3 holder of the world’s most valuable corporation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Buffett’s investment is a vote of confidence for Apple, whose stock has swooned on concerns about lackluster demand for its flagship iPhone X but this week reported better than expected earnings.

