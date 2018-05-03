Your Evening Briefing

Rudy Giuliani’s assertion that his client, President Donald Trump, reimbursed Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer, for the $130,000 he gave Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress, set off a media and political maelstrom. These days, we just call it Thursday. Also, you may have noticed this newsletter has a different look. It's part of the new Bloomberg.com, which you can read more about here.

Trump may be toughening his stance towards Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russian collusion probe. Giuliani said the president's lawyers would restrict Mueller's access to him.



A key Tesla development was buried in yesterday's catastrophic earnings call: In a first for any carmaker, the company will soon begin reporting its Autopilot crash data publicly every quarter.



Five million older Americans are financially exploited each year by scammers, including family members, for as much as $37 billion. And it's about to get much worse.

Stormy Daniels is suing over a nondisclosure agreement tied to the Cohen payment. After Trump used Twitter to back up Giuliani's statement, the actress's attorney said the posts appeared to be written by a lawyer who is a "moron."

Iran accused Trump of "bullying" as the deadline for deciding whether to withdraw from the nuclear deal approaches, an eventuality that risks a spike in oil prices, and possibly war.



A Nazi weapons fortune haunts the world's youngest billionaires. The Flick twins' grandfather was said to be the Third Reich's richest man, with an empire built on slave labor.



What's Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg Markets executive editor is wondering if we're missing the forest for the trees by focusing so much on the administration's changes to fiscal policy. There's something structural going on, says Joe.

Not even Wall Street can save hip retailers from the wolves. When popular footwear seller Toms Shoes scored a $313 million investment from private equity giant Bain Capital back in 2014, the retailer was poised to branch out, already involved in eyewear and even coffee. Valued at more than $600 million, Toms was seen as a rising star. Then everything went sideways.