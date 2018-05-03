White House Asked to Fight Opioids by Overriding Drug Patents

The city of Baltimore and a consumer group are asking the Trump administration to fight the opioid epidemic with a novel weapon: overriding U.S. patents on the overdose antidote naloxone.

By overriding patents for easy-to-use naloxone treatments including Kaleo Inc.’s injectable Evzio and closely held Adapt Pharma Inc.’s Narcan nasal spray, the government could reduce the cost and increase availability of the antidote, Baltimore’s health department and the advocacy group Public Citizen said in a letter to the White House on Thursday.

Overdoses from opioids -- including prescription drugs, heroin and the synthetic drug fentanyl -- kill 115 Americans every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The U.S. Surgeon General has advised that more Americans carry doses of naloxone, which could lead to shortages and could burden local governments that supply their employees and the public.

The U.S. government has authority to make or buy a patented invention without the permission of the patent holder, in exchange for reasonable compensation. When it does so, the patent holder cannot block use of the patent, and government contractors or subcontractors cannot be held liable for infringement.

Anthrax Precedent

The federal government has used this tactic in the past to increase availability of drugs to protect public health and, in 2001, in the wake of anthrax attacks that killed five people, threatened to override Bayer AG’s patent on Cipro, the most powerful drug to treat anthrax.

Kaleo in early 2017 raised the price of a two-pack of Evzio to $4,500 from $690. The price of a Narcan two-pack has been steady at $150 since its 2015 introduction, but vials of generic naloxone are significantly cheaper. Adapt provides some buyers, such as first responders, a 50 percent discount on Narcan, but others don’t have the same access.

In Baltimore, first responders have reversed more than 10,000 overdoses since 2015, according to its health department. City residents, meanwhile, have used naloxone to save more than 1,800 lives. Baltimore has budgeted about $1 million annually to spend on naloxone, an amount that would need to be doubled to cover every resident with an opioid use disorder.

The letter was addressed to Kellyanne Conway, the White House adviser asked by President Donald Trump to lead the administration’s response to the opioid addiction epidemic.

Lengthy Patents

Seven patents protect Narcan through their expiration in March 2035, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s registry of information on approved drugs. Evzio is protected by 25 patents, the latest of which expires in July 2034.

The drugs have been successful in reviving people who’ve overdosed on heroin or prescription drugs, but the synthetic opioid fentanyl often requires far more doses to have the same effect -- in at least one incident, a patient required 14 doses to be revived.

Fentanyl overdoses have surged more than 500 percent since 2013, killing roughly 20,000 people in the U.S. in 2016 and outpacing deaths from heroin, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In certain circumstances, the FDA could approve a generic version of a drug in six months or less, though most applications take several years, according to information on the agency’s website.

Bayer’s Cipro

Such federal intervention wouldn’t be unprecedented.

The federal government used its power to obtain cheaper generic drugs in the 1960s, according to a 2016 report by researchers at Yale University.

In 2001, following a string of anthrax attacks that killed five people, including two postal workers, the administration of President George W. Bush considered overriding Bayer AG’s patent on Cipro, the most powerful drug to treat anthrax.

The threat worked -- Bayer cut the price in half, to 95 cents a pill for the first 100 million tablets, followed by 100 million for 85 cents and 100 million for 75 cents. The company at the time said it would still make a profit on the drug.

— With assistance by Susan Decker