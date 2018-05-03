U.S. Jobless Rate May Break Steadiest Streak Since 1969: Chart

The U.S. unemployment rate has been stuck in a good place but that could change, for the better. Labor Department figures due Friday are forecast to show strong hiring trimmed the rate to 4 percent in April. It was at 4.1 percent for the prior six months, the longest steady stretch in almost half a century. Still, the jobless rate is unlikely to return anytime soon to the 1968-69 period when it was so stable or so low, at 3.4 percent for nine straight months.