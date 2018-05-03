Turkey’s Investors Get Reality Check Over the Lira

It didn’t take long for investors in Turkey to capitulate.

Those who were emboldened when the central bank tightened monetary policy last week got a sharp reality check Wednesday as the lira approached a record low, the yield on Turkey’s 10-year dollar securities surged to the highest level since 2009 and local-currency bonds went into meltdown mode.

The market turmoil came as a fiscal boost announced late Monday upended the premise that by holding snap elections in June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party would choose to prioritize financial stability over growth this side of the vote. Adding to the negative sentiment, S&P Global Ratings lowered the nation’s debt grade Tuesday, citing concerns over widening deficits.

Meanwhile, a grand coalition between four of Turkey’s opposition parties has made the result of parliamentary elections more difficult to forecast, thereby challenging the assumption that holding the vote sooner, rather than later, would reduce political uncertainty.