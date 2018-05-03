Trump Says ‘Stay Tuned’ on U.S. Detainees in North Korea

As the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un draws nearer, each side is laying the groundwork for discussions. We follow the developments here. Time stamps are Seoul:

North Korea Prepares Nuclear Site Closure (10.32 a.m.)

South Korea and U.S. intelligence officials are said to have detected signs that North Korea is preparing to publicize the closure of Punggye-ri nuclear test site, Yonhap News reported, citing an unidentified intelligence source. South Korea has said that Kim planned to invite foreign journalists to witness the event sometime later this month.

Trump Says ‘Stay Tuned’ on U.S. Detainees (9.58 a.m.)

Trump indicated in a tweet that the three U.S. hostages detained in North Korea will be on the agenda at the summit: “As everybody is aware, the past administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!”

North Korea, China Discussed Relations: KCNA (6.59 a.m.)

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that China’s Foreign Minister

Wang Yi met North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Wednesday in Pyongyang. They had an in-depth discussion on developing “friendly and cooperative relations onto a new high stage” following the meeting between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday that China fully supports North Korea’s denuclearization goal and that both countries would enhance communication with each other and improve bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Trump Has ‘Got a Chance’ On North Korea: Rice (2.46 a.m.)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said she believes the Trump administration has “ set the table pretty well” on North Korea, and “they’ve got a chance" of striking a deal with Kim’s regime. Rice made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Rice said it’s possible Kim may want change in his society, which has been strained under the weight of a U.S.-backed sanctions campaign. She also warned that North Korea has a history of not following through on commitments and advised the administration not to be quick to remove U.S. troops from South Korea.