Trump Repaid Cohen for Stormy Daniels Payment, Giuliani Says

Rudy Giuliani says Michael Cohen’s payment to Stormy Daniels was “funneled” through a “law firm and then the president repaid it.”

The $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name of Stormy Daniels, “is going to turn out to be perfectly legal,” Giuliani, a new member of Trump’s legal team, said in an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Story developing...