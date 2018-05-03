Trump Repaid Cohen for Stormy Daniels Payment, Giuliani Says

Breaking News
Trump Repaid Cohen for Stormy Daniels Payment, Giuliani SaysBloomberg News
Rudy Giuliani says Michael Cohen’s payment to Stormy Daniels was “funneled” through a “law firm and then the president repaid it.”
The $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name of Stormy Daniels, “is going to turn out to be perfectly legal,” Giuliani, a new member of Trump’s legal team, said in an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.
Story developing...
