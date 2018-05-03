Trump Repaid Cohen for Stormy Daniels Hush Money, Giuliani Says

President Donald Trump repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, Rudy Giuliani said, contradicting previous statements by the president.

"Funneled it through the law firm, and then the president repaid it,’’ Giuliani, who serves on Trump’s legal team, said Wednesday during an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Stormy Daniels Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, is in the midst of a legal firestorm over the payment to Daniels, which was made during the 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for Daniels’ silence about an alleged affair with Trump. Cohen and Trump have said the payment was made without Trump’s knowledge.

“When I heard Cohen’s retainer of $35,000, when he was doing no work for the president, I said ‘That’s how he’s repaying, with a little profit and a little margin for paying taxes for Michael’,’’ Giuliani said.

Asked last month whether he knew about the payment, Trump said “No.’’

Asked if he knew where Cohen got the money for the payment, Trump said he didn’t know.

“No, I don’t know,’’ Trump told reporters.

Giuliani said Trump was aware of the payment arrangement and that it did not constitute a campaign finance violation.

“He didn’t know about the specifics of it, as far as I know,’’ he said. “But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this.’’

“That money was not campaign money, sorry," Giuliani added.