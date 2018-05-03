Trump Loses Fight With Condo Board to Keep Name on New York Tower

A New York judge ruled a condominium building on the city’s west side isn’t obligated to keep President Donald Trump’s name emblazoned on it, dealing a blow to the Trump Organization’s efforts to stop a growing movement among Trump-named buildings to ditch their affiliation with the president.

The "Trump Place" high-rise at 200 Riverside Boulevard on Manhattan’s Upper West Side would become at least the seventh building worldwide since the 2016 election to remove Trump’s name from its facade, joining other New York structures and hotels in Canada and Panama.

New York Justice Eileen Bransten said Thursday morning that the board’s licensing agreement with the Trump Organization doesn’t obligate the building to display Trump’s name. She read from her 12-page decision from the bench during a hearing in Lower Manhattan.