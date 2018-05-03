To Stress Test Emerging-Market Bonds, Look at Foreign Ownership

Local emerging-market bonds have had a rough month, roiled by concerns that rising U.S. interest rates mean investors will pull money out of riskier markets to park more cash in the developed world. Those with the highest foreign ownership could be most exposed.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts Mark Ozerov and Kamakshya Trivedi ran the numbers. The following markets were found to have high foreign holding ratios both relative to their peers across developing nations and to their own history:

South Africa

Indonesia

Russia

Colombia ("to a lesser extent")

By contrast, local-currency emerging debt markets that have seen a reduced overseas presence, "suggesting potential ‘catch-up’ space" to the Goldman duo, include:

Brazil

Mexico

Malaysia

Poland

Average external ownership of local emerging debt, at 22 percent, is little more than half the 40 percent for the developed world, and in the longer run, Goldman anticipates that gap will shrink. Market access is improving in many countries -- China’s reforms are perhaps most notable -- and inflation rates have been coming down, increasingly anchoring price expectations. Goldman also cites a continuing trend of fixed-income diversification and reduced “home bias.”

But for now, “on the margin, higher foreign ownership does imply more sensitivity to a further sell-off in core rates markets,” Ozerov and Trivedi wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.